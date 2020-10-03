As Saif Ali Khan distances himself from Sara Ali Khan, Sharmila Tagore comes to her rescue

Saif Ali Khan fumed over his ex-wife Amita Singh for not being watchful over Sara Ali Khan

Bollywood superstar Saif Ali Khan was left fuming after daughter Sara Ali Khan's involvement in the entire drug debacle.

And as the Tanhaji star distances himself from his daughter over the entire scandal, she is now getting help from her grandmother, Sharmila Tagore, revealed a report by Filmibeat.

Coming to his rescue, Sharmila was determined to get her granddaughter out of this mess, despite her own son turning his back on her.

Earlier, it was reported that Saif fumed over his ex-wife Amita Singh for not being watchful over Sara, after which he decied to take a step away from the chaos and fly to Delhi with Kareena Kapoor.

Along with Sara, several Bollywood bigwigs have come under the drugs scanner and have been called in for questioning by Narcotics Control Bureau. These include Deepika Padukone and Shradda Kapoor.