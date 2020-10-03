Deepika Padukone fumes at her manager for getting her involved in the drug fiasco

Deepika Padukone was angry at her manager for telling authorities about their private chats

After the drug fiasco that taken over Bollywood, actor Deepika Padukone is reportedly enraged at her manager.

According to a report by Filmibeat, the B-Town diva is enraged over the details about her that were leaked by her manager Karishma Prakash to Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

The report revealed how the Padmaavat star was angry at her manager for telling authorities about their private WhatsApp chats and how she was the admin of one of the groups about drugs.

Apart from that, earlier reports about Deepika wanting her husband and actor Ranveer Singh to be with her during the interrogation, were also quashed.

A report by Rediff claimed: "Deepika may look fragile and delicate and that she needs her man by her side during a crisis but she's a very strong woman. She's capable of handling herself.”

“She had gone through the possible questions at the NCB interrogation with her legal team the night before and she was prepared. It's a very tough situation for Deepika and Ranveer,” it was further revealed.

“But to suggest that she would ask her husband to be present during her questioning is way too wimpish a thought to be entertained by Deepika,” it added.