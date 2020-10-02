Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt felt increasingly ‘nervous’ during their topless Fast Times table read

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston’s Fast Times table read shook the internet for all it was worth however, recent reports unveil the star’s true feelings during the course of it all.

The biggest reason why Aniston was a bit more nervous than usual was because of the lack of rules, according to sources close to Us Weekly.

The comedian who put together the charity event, Dane Cook recently appeared on Maria Menounos' Better Together podcast and revealed what actually happened behind the scenes.

The comic reportedly felt that the Hollywood hotshots could have been a bit easier to deal with. “When I text [Jennifer], she was, I’m not trying to make it more fluffy, she could not have been more delightful, game, excited.”

The 48-year-old further went on to say, “Again, I knew once those first few names were in there, when Brad Pitt… started coming in, I was like, ‘Yes! This is gonna happen.”

Dane also pointed out how after Aniston agreed to do the table read, there was only light hearted banter throughout. “Once his team talked to him, I’m sure it was just like, ‘Here’s already in there so far.’ There was no hesitation, there was no rules, there was no, nothing. There wasn’t anything like… were they not allowed… No! Zero. No drama.”

Despite his slight qualms, the funnyman admits that the duo was fabulous to work with. “They both locked in. What you saw was absolutely what we had hoped. Which was just nice engagement between two massive, incredibly talented people!”