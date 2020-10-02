Nora Fatehi bids adieu to India’s Best Dancer after sexual harassment?

Indian dance sensation Nora Fatehi, who replaced Malaika Arora as a special judge for India’s Best Dancer, is set to bid adieu to the show.

The Street Dancer 3D actress has shot for the last episode recently as Malaika is all set to be back on the reality show as one of the judges after recovering from the Coronavirus, according to Indian media

Co-judges Geeta Kapur and Terence Lewis posted heartwarming notes for Nora bidding her farewell.

Geeta turned to Instagram and shared sweet photos with Nora and wrote, “U came like a breath of fresh air and have left us gasping for more!!! Thank u my baby Nora for being such a lovely and special part of my life ... I don’t know how u did it but in such a short span u filled an important space left by @malaikaaroraofficial with such grace... dignity.. gud vibe ... love and honesty ... and u leave us with so much too hold on too ...I will miss u lil gurl and I’m sure I say this on behalf of all those u come across and go ur way YOU ARE RATCHET ... ur vibe is infectious... god bless u may success be ur best friend and stay with u always ... love u Nora PRA PRA PRA PRA PRRRRRRRRAAAAA. Must watch this week as @norafatehi spends her last weekend on #indiasbestdancer... [sic]”

Terence Lewis also took to the photo-video sharing platform and wrote, “Thank you @norafatehi for stepping into @malaikaaroraofficial shoes so ably & confidently! You are a breath of fresh air with your spontanity & owning yourself with such dignity & class ... I've grown so found of you and deeply respect you for the way you have embraced our culture! #vlogeshwari will miss your spark ! Hope to see you soon! [sic]”



Earlier, Indian dancer Terence Lewis had been under fire after a viral video showed him allegedly touching Nora Fatehi inappropriately.



Lewis responded to the entire debacle with a story on his Instagram post about a Zen master.

Dropping a comment underneath the post, Nora wrote: “Thank you Terrence! In today’s time of social media video morphing and photoshop effects for meme purposes.. I’m glad you have not let it bother you and you have remained poised and dignified!”

“This too shall pass you and Geeta ma’am have been so respectful with me and have made me feel so loved and accepted as a judge on the show, its been a great life learning experience! Stay blessed [sic]," she added.

Although Nora is leaving the show due to Malaika's return, many speculate she is doing so after sexual harassment reports.

