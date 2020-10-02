close
Fri Oct 02, 2020
October 2, 2020

Salman Khan reveals premiere date of 'Bigg Boss 14'

Fri, Oct 02, 2020
Salman Khan reveals premiere date of Bigg Boss 14

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has revealed that his reality TV show Bigg Boss season 14 will premiere on Saturday.

Ahead of the grand premiere of Bigg Boss 14, the Bharat actor turned to Instagram and shared a picture of himself sporting all black outfit with a face mask and teased his fans about the new season.

The Dabangg actor revealed that “#BiggBoss14 coming to you this weekend...”

#BiggBoss14 coming to you this weekend...

The reality show will go on air from October 3.

Salman Khan is hosting the reality show for the 11th time.

