Fri Oct 02, 2020
October 2, 2020

NCB identifies 'mastermind' in Bollywood drugs nexus case

Fri, Oct 02, 2020
NCB identifies 'mastermind' in Bollywood drugs nexus case 

The Narcotics  Control  Bureau (NCB) of India has reportedly found the mastermind behind the ongoing drug abuse scandal gripping Bollywood lately. 

According to agency sources, the man behind the drugs nexus case is a 'supermodel turned actor.'

Speaking to a leading Indian channel, the NCB  said the mentioned former supermodel is the ‘big fish at the helm of affairs’, and is supposedly ‘connected to all the local peddlers.

He is the one who facilitates the consumption and procurement of drugs in the film industry, the NCB added.

So far, Shraddha Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan and Rhea Chakraborty have been questioned in the drug probe.

In the upcoming days, the channel reported, that  NCB will involve a few of the ‘biggest names in Bollywood’ after the three actresses.

Meanwhile, Rhea's lawyer Satish Manishinde said in a statement,  “Rhea Chakraborty has not named anybody in her statement. If NCB or anybody is making a statement that she has leaked, it’s totally false. There is no thread of evidence that suggests that Rhea Chakraborty has named anybody apart from what Sushant Singh Rajput had consumed all his life when she was with him.”

