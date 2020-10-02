Royal expert's blistering attack on Meghan Markle, Prince Harry: 'They look more celebrity'

Royal expert Katie Nicholls fires Harry and Meghan for appearing to be more like celebrities than royals

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are no novices to facing criticism which has only piqued since their exit from the royal family.



The royals are currently in the eye of storm after Meghan made an uexpected appearance at America's Got Talent to support a contestant who was wrongly imprisoned for 36 years.

This led to royal expert Katie Nicholls firing Harry and Meghan for appearing to be more like celebrities than royals.



Nicholls said, “They didn’t get their red carpet moment in LA, so what better way of tapping into the idea of community and showing they’re behind young people than by going on one of the biggest shows in the States?

"It certainly feels more celebrity than Royal. They’re finding their feet and getting in their stride, so we can expect to see more of this as they make themselves a household name," she added.

Nicholls also gave her thoughts about Harry and Meghan's Time's 100 interview wherein they urged the people of America to reject hate speech in the upcoming election.

"It’s certainly made courtiers nervous, as it’s at odds with [Meghan and Harry’s] roles as Royals. If they’re going down the route of backing a political party, they should renounce their titles. As Royals, there is an expectation they will behave within and respect the confines of the institution.”



She went on to add that this signals a “complete change of guard” for the Sussexes in terms of what we can expect in the coming months.