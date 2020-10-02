Prince Harry lashes out at UK, shutting the doors of his return forever

Prince Harry says he was unaware to the problems brown people face in the UK

Prince Harry came forth lashing out at the UK for its ingrained and deep-rooted racial behaviour towards people of colour.



While talking to Evening Standard, Harry credited Meghan Markle for his 'awakening' and revealed that he was obscure to most of the problems brown people suffer in the UK.

Talking his heart out about structural racism, Harry said, "It doesn't matter where in the world we have been" adding that he has kept in touch with organisations and charities "as much as humanly possible."

While talking about the problem back home in the UK, the Duke said, "Because I wasn’t aware of so many of the issues and so many of the problems within the UK and also globally as well. I thought I did but I didn’t.”

He went on to suggest that there might never be a point of return and that he has shut the doors to his home country forever.

“You know, when you go into a shop with your children and you only see white dolls, do you even think: ‘That’s weird, there is not a black doll there?’ I use that as just one example of where we as white people don't always have the awareness of what it must be like for someone else of a different-coloured skin, of a black skin, to be in the same situation as we are where the world that we know has been created by white people for white people," Harry added.

"It is not about pointing the finger, it is not about blame. I will be the first person to say, again, this is about learning. And about how we can make it better. I think it is a really exciting time in British culture and British history, and in world culture. This is a real moment that we should be grasping and actually celebrating. Because no one else has managed to do this before us," the royal said while concluding his part of the interview.