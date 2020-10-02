Queen Elizabeth wanted Imelda Marcos to remove her tiara?

As the anniversary of the inauguration ceremony of the Sydney Opera House approaches, social media users are having some interesting discussions about the day it was opened.



Queen Elizabeth II had opened the Sydney Opera House on 20 October 1973.

One million people turned out to watch the British monarch open Jørn Utzon's masterpiece.

While reminiscing about the inauguration, a user named "Your Daily Dose" wrote that Imelda Marcos, a Filipino politician who was First Lady of the Philippines for 21 years, was also among the guests at the event.



The user wrote "Imelda was reportedly obsessed with being the royal family of the Philippines. Among her jewelry are Cartier tiara crowns, a 39.5 carat ring of Emperor Maximillian of Mexico auctioned for $1.7 million & the Tiara of the Armory of Empress Marie Feodorova of Russia".

Responding to "Your Daily Dose", another user said, "During the inauguration of the Sydney Opera House Imelda was wearing a tiara but was told to take it off or else she won’t be allowed inside."

After reading this interesting debate on social media, several people were wondering whether Imelda was asked to remove her tiara due to the presence of Queen Elizabeth but the question remained unanswered.