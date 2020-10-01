close
Thu Oct 01, 2020
Gigi Hadid helps Scooby-Doo and the gang solve ‘mysteries’ in a guest appearance

Gigi Hadid helps Scooby-Doo and the gang solve ‘mysteries’ in a guest appearance 

World-famous fashionista Gigi Hadid is certainly having a good year both personally as well as professionally.

The 25-year-old fashion icon turned to her Instagram and announced that she will be getting featured in the second season of Scooby-Doo & Guess Who?.

“IT’S ME & THE MYSTERY GANG !!!!!!?!!!! Tune in to ‘Scooby Doo & Guess Who?’ TOMORROW on any @Boomerangtoons streaming service to catch us solving a fashion mystery in Pariiii,” she wrote alongside a snippet of the show featuring her animated character.

The model lent her vocals for the character based on her own self.

She had earlier hinted at her guest appearance on the show through a cryptic tweet as she dropped pointed eye emojis to a fan speculating that she may be jumping onboard the animated series.


