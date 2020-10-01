Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, Deepika Padukone ‘not given a clean chit’: NCB

NCB said that the reports about Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, Deepika Padukone have no truth to them

Several reports have been making rounds regarding Bollywood stars Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor and Deepika Padukone being a given a clean chit in the substance abuse case.

Refuting those claims, Narcotics Control Bureau said on Wednesday that the reports making rounds have no truth to them.

KPS Malhotra, NCB, said in a statement cited by DNA India: "News article regarding possible clean chit to those examined by NCB is devoid of the facts and truth. The necessary rebuttal is being issued to the concerned.”

This came following the news of the stars named in the drugs case being given a clean chit.

Earlier, Sara, Shraddha, Deepika and her former manager Karishma Prakash were interrogated by the NCB on Saturday for five hours where none of them accepted the use of drugs.