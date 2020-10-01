Meghan Markle reduced to tears while addressing high school students in moving speech

Meghan Markle moved to tears while preparing for speech on Black Lives Matter movement

Meghan Markle delivered a highly inspirational speech while addressing the graduating class of her alma mater, Immaculate Heart High School in Los Angeles, earlier this year.



The Duchess of Sussex talked about the impact of the Black Lives Matter movement and her experiences as a biracial woman living in the US.

Reflecting on her speech, Meghan revealed on Fortune's Most Powerful Women virtual summit on Tuesday, how she was moved to tears while preparing.

"I was just in tears thinking about it, and I was explaining to my husband why I thought that it was so heartbreaking," Meghan said.

During the conversation, Fortune senior editor Ellen McGirt, asked the former royal, "You’re not the only powerful woman who has had a sitting president take a shot at you, mobs come at you, powerful people and powerful forces try to take you down or try to disparage your message."

In response, Meghan said "authenticity" was crucial.







