Megan Fox explains why 'Jennifer 's Body' bombed at the box office

Megan Fox recently opened up about why her film "Jennifer 's Body" bombed on the box office.

The actress think that her sex symbol status was one of the reasons behind the film's failure.

Megan Fox played the role of Jennifer Check - a high school cheerleader who is possessed by a demon and eats her classmates - in the 2009 horror film.

The movie received disappointing reviews and underperformed at the box office at the time.

She said that obsession with her image and her increasing fame led to its downfall because it was never given a fair chance by critics.

"A lot of it was just about my image at the time and who I was in the media at the time and the backlash to that. The movie never really stood a chance," the Transformer actress said.

She added: "I was being vilified a little bit when the movie was getting ready for its release, it was that interesting juxtaposition to shooting up to extreme heights of fame right before the movie was released and then... the tearing me down was starting to happen."

The actress is currently dating rapper Machine Gun Kelly after her split from husband Brian Austin Green.