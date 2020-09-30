Zendaya in talks to take the lead role in Ronnie Spector biopic

American actor Zendaya appears to be at the top of her career right now as right after her big Emmy win, she has more exciting projects waiting in the pipeline.

According to Variety, the Spider-Man star is currently holding discussions to be cast as Ronnie Spector, the lead singer of the Ronettes, for her biopic.

Based on the singer’s autobiography titled, Be My Baby, the film will reportedly be encircling the early days of her career as well as how her iconic band was formed. It will also give a glimpse at the Ronettes’ collaboration with Phil Spector’s Philles Records.

Her divorce with Phil will also be getting addressed in the film along with the challenges she faced in her musical career.

The news comes days after Zendaya made history at the Primetime Emmy Awards 2020 by becoming the youngest actress to win for lead actress in a drama series for her performance in HBO’s Euphoria.