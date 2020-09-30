Arbaaz Khan files defamation suit after being named in Sushant Singh Rajput case

Reports had emerged about Arbaaz Khan’s alleged involvement in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case

Indian actor and director, Arbaaz Khan has filed a defamation lawsuit against a handful of social media users for dragging him into the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

Reports had earlier emerged about Khan’s alleged involvement in the death cases of Sushant Singh as well as his former manager Disha Salian, which are currently being probed into.

Khan had filed the case at a civil court in Mumbai after which an interim order was granted against defendants Vibhor Anand, Sakshi Bhandari and others whose names have not be revealed.

The statement issued by the actor’s team on his behalf, claims: “Arbaaz Khan filed a defamation suit before the Hon'ble Bombay Civil Court. On September 28th, the Hon'ble Court was pleased to grant an interim order against the named Defendants Vibhor Anand and Sakshi Bhandari, and unknown defendants - which is in the nature of a John Doe / Ashok Kumar order - directing the defendants to immediately withdraw/ recall/take down the defamatory content including the content described in the suit and any other and further defamatory content which is published directly or indirectly by any of them."

“As also all and any other posts, messages, tweets, videos, interviews, communications and correspondence similar to the defamatory content in relation to Arbaaz Khan or his family members on all public domains and social media platforms including Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and other mediums, and bot publish any further defamatory content.”

“The erroneous portrayal in the posts included stating that the actor was arrested and taken into unofficial custody of CBI,” it added.