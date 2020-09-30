Meghan Markle shares her opinion on 'humane tech' as she takes part in virtual summit

Meghan Markle spoke about the importance of creating 'humane tech' as she took part in the Fortune Most Powerful Women Virtual Summit on Tuesday.

The Duchess of Sussex told interviewer: "We have got to all put our stock in something that is true, and we need to have reliable media and news sources that are telling us the truth…when you know something is wrong, report it, talk about it."

She also opened up about "times when stories about her have spiraled out of control", adding that they stem from "misinformation".

"If you look back at anything I’ve said, what ends up being inflammatory is people’s interpretation of it," said the Duchess.

"But if you listen to what I actually say it’s not controversial."

The mother-of-one also spoke about Facebook regulations, telling Ellen: "If the changes that are being made are in fact made, it’s for the good of everyone, Facebook included. We can’t have this slap on the wrist."

Meghan concluded her conversation with a quote from Georgia O'Keefe: "I have already settled it for myself so flattery and criticism go down the same drain and I am quite free."

The Duke and Duchess have made campaigning for reform of social media and other tech platforms one of their causes since they quit their senior royal roles and moved to California earlier this year, and then signed a mega deal last month with Netflix.