Meghan Markle loses latest court battle in privacy lawsuit against a British tabloid

Meghan Markle has lost the latest court battle in her privacy lawsuit against a UK tabloid newspaper, according to report.

London's High Court ruled on Tuesday the tabloid could amend its case ahead of a trial next year.

Meghan is suing the tabloid over an article which reproduced parts of a "private and confidential" handwritten letter she sent to her estranged father Thomas Markle in 2018.

At a preliminary hearing last week, the paper applied for permission to amend its case, arguing that the couple had cooperated with a biography about them which was published in August, and that showed Meghan had intended some private details to become public, including the contents of the letter.



The judge, Francesca Kaye, said that while she made no view on the strength of the Mail's case, the amendments could not be said to be 'unarguable or utterly fanciful'.