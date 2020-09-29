Indian actor Akshat Utkarsh commits suicide: police

Four months after Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his residence in Mumbai, another Indian actor Akshat Utkarsh has reportedly committed suicide and his body was found on Sunday night, according to media reports.

Indian media citing police reported that the 26-year-old Indian TV star from Bihar died by suicide. Akshat was found hanging at his rented apartment in Mumbai’s Andheri area two days back.

Indian media quoted police that the actor was depressed due to lack of work, however, his family has rejected the claims.

Media further reported that Akshat was in relationship with a woman namely Sneha Chauhan. The couple was living in Andheri West in Mumbai.

Akshat’s suicide came four months after Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his residence in Mumbai.