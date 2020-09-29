Bollywood celebrities strongly react as Hathras gang-rape victim passes away

Bollywood celebrities strongly react as 20-year-old Hathras gang-rape victim passes away

Bollywood stars including Akshay Kumar, Kangana Ranaut, Meera Chopra and others have expressed their anger after a 19-year-old rape victim succumbed to injuries at a Delhi hospital Tuesday.



The Dalit girl from Uttar Pradesh died two weeks after she was gang-raped in Hathras district on September 14.

Akshay Kumar turned to Twitter and expressed his anger and frustration. He tweeted, “Angry & Frustrated! Such brutality in #Hathras gangrape. When will this stop?”

“Our laws & their enforcement must be so strict that the mere thought of punishment makes rapists shudder with fear! Hang the culprits. Raise ur voice to safeguard daughters & sisters-its the least we can do.”

Kangana wrote, “Shoot these rapists publicly, what is the solution to these gang rapes that are growing in numbers every year? What a sad and shameful day for this country. Shame on us we failed our daughters #RIPManishaValmiki.”

Farhan Akhtar tweeted with a broken heart, “Sad sad day. How much longer can this be allowed to go on .. #Hathras.”

Demanding justice for the victim, Meera Chopra wrote, “Another gang-rape, another #nirbhaya it will not stop until accused are burned alive in public, there can be no mercy for such heinous crime. How can this not make you angry. #JusticeForManisha #Hathras.”



