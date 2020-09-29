FIA books nine social media activists for alleged defamatory campaign against Ali Zafar

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has lodged a case against nine social media activists for their alleged involvement in defamatory campaign against Pakistani singer Ali Zafar.



The case was lodged by cybercrime wing on the directives of FIA special court.

According to details, the Meela Loot Liya singer had lodged a complaint with FIA in 2018 and had alleged that some social media handles were posting defamatory stuff against him.

He had also provided details of some social media (Twitter and Facebook) handles to support his claims.

The FIR against nine activists was lodged on Monday.