More Bollywood bigwigs to be exposed in drugs case after Deepika, Sara Ali Khan

As the Narcotics Control Bureau’s investigation is currently underway, many Bollywood stars have been named under the case.

Reports have now revealed that after Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh, many other bigwigs from the industry will also be getting named in the substance abuse case.

Republic reported citing sources that the next phase of interrogation will reveal some of the “biggest names in Bollywood”

This comes after earlier an old video from Karan Johar’s party had come under the drugs scanner with many alleging the A-listers in the video had been under the influence of drugs.

However, Johar refuted the claims last week and distanced himself from the entire debacle.