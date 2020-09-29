close
Tue Sep 29, 2020
September 29, 2020

Deepika Padukone asked not to play the 'emotional card' during NCB interrogation

Tue, Sep 29, 2020
Deepika Padukone asked not to play the 'emotional card' during NCB interrogation 

B-Town star Deepika Padukone was slammed by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) afer crying thrice as the officials asked her to not play the ‘emotional card’ during her interrogation.

As per reports, the Padmaavat actor had cried thrice during her questioning in the drugs case after which, the agency told her to not play the “emotional card.”

The actor has admitted to being part of a WhatsApp group about drugs but has maintained her silence on consuming them.

NCB revealed on Friday that all four actors who were named in the case, Deepika, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh have denied substance abuse.

