Max Ehrich wreaks havoc after he reveals things with Demi Lovato are 'not over '

Max Ehrich is not backing down from his claims insisting that he and Demi Lovato are still together

Max Ehrich and Demi Lovato said their sad goodbyes and parted ways after the latter had suspicions over his intentions.



Ehrich earlier cooked up a storm after he said that he found out about his split with Lovato through a tabloid.

His claims were refuted by the songstress's reps who stated that she had made Ehrich aware about the breakup before going public.

However, the actor is not backing down from his claims, his recent statements suggesting that the two haven't really ended things officially.

Ehrich took to Instagram Stories and wrote in a now-deleted post, "Please stop trying to Thank You, Next me."

“For I’m just a human being who has to go to work tomorrow AM where there are families with kids relying on me. To this moment… we haven’t spoken over the phone… we haven’t even officially ended anything to each other, literally. I’m here in real-time with y’all. I love Demetria and just want her to be healthy and safe.”

In a shocking turn of event, Ehrich then directly addressed his former ladylove and pleaded to her to take him back.

"If you’re reading this… I love you always… unconditionally… no matter what," he wrote.

“Demetria is THEE best female vocalist alive. And everyone should know it. She inspires me every day and is an INCREDIBLE human being. I know it’s not her writing these stories, it’s a machine. I love her unconditionally," Ehrich added.