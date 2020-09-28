Jennifer Lopez shows off her jaw-dropping new look

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Jennifer Lopez on Monday stunned her fans with a brand new picture on Instagram.
The 51-year-old looked gorgeous as she posed for the camera, with her hair wrapped in a towel .
Her picture captioned, "Monday morning ... let’s go!", received over half a million likes.
On the work front, the superstar, recently released "Pa Ti" and "Lonely," a two-part musical collaboration with Maluma.
