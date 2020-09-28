Jennifer Lopez shows off her jaw-dropping new look

Jennifer Lopez on Monday stunned her fans with a brand new picture on Instagram.

The 51-year-old looked gorgeous as she posed for the camera, with her hair wrapped in a towel .

Her picture captioned, "Monday morning ... let’s go!", received over half a million likes.

On the work front, the superstar, recently released "Pa Ti" and "Lonely," a two-part musical collaboration with Maluma.

