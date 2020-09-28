'Ertugrul' star Esra Bilgic's marriage to Gokhan Tore dramatically ended in 10 mins

Esra Bilgic, who portrayed the role of Halime Sultan in Dirilis Ertugrul, was married to the Turkish football player Gokhan Tore but their two years of marriage ended in ten minutes.

The Turkish star reportedly began dating Tore in 2014 and got married to him in the presence of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan in 2017. Unfortunately, she got divorced with the player and the entire process took about only ten minutes .

Ertugrul's Halime Sultan claimed that she wanted no share in Tore’s property or belongings and just wanted to get done with him. As per the reports, the player also said he had no problems with his wife.



Because, there was no alimony attached and no other claims as well, there was no need for any additional proceedings. This is the reason the court finalized their divorce within minutes and they walked out of it separately.



Esra - who is now single after her divorce - is enthralling fans in new season of her hit Drama 'Ramo'.

Her dazzling looks in the drama attracted huge applause from the people who want to see their favourite star in every role.

Esra Bilgic has become a huge name in Pakistan soon after the broadcast of 'Dirilis: Ertugrul' on PTV.