Sara Ali Khan comes clean about her secret relationship with Sushant Singh Rajput

In the midst of Bollywood’s grueling battle over drug abuse, Sara Ali Khan was called in by the Narcotics Control Bureau over her alleged drug links.

During the interrogation, the Love Aaj Kal actor made several startling claims about her late costar, admitting that she was in a relationship with him, as per reports.

While the Simmba star denied the use of drugs, she confessed of having close relations with the deceased actor during the filming of Kedarnath.

She also claimed that she had accompanied Sushant to his Lonavla farmhouse several times and had also been with him during his Thailand trip.

She further said that while she did smoke cigarettes, she has never taken any drugs, adding that Sushant had smoked weed on multiple occasions.