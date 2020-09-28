Alia Bhatt admits she has been a 'Ranbir Kapoor loyalist' since age 11

One of the most sought-after pairs in Bollywood, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have been in the spotlight for a handful of years now.

Prior to them getting into a relationship, the Raazi starlet had grown up with a huge crush on the Sanju star.

As the heartthrob turns 38 today, let’s take a look back at one of their most endearing moments together back when the two weren’t in a relationship.

Ranbir had confessed back in 2017 at the Lokmat Maharashtrian of the year Awards that he had been a huge fan of Alia even since before she debuted her acting prowess.

“I remember that I went to meet my friend and said, ‘She’s like Amitabh Bachchan, she’s such a good actor.’ At such a young age, she is doing such great work, it is quite amazing. I have been a fan of Alia before she became an actor,” Ranbir said.

Alia also spoke about the same occasion and how she had been ‘shy’ when she met Ranbir for the first time.

“What he said is correct only. I think I was 11 years old when I first met Ranbir, who used to assist Sanjay Leela Bhansali back then,” she said.

“I had to do a photoshoot with him. I was so shy because I had to keep my head on his shoulder. And I could not do it, because it was a really shy moment for me.”

“I have always been a Ranbir loyalist since Saawariya and it has never changed,” she added.