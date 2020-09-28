Prince Charles calls for ‘urgent help’ for millions suffering through the pandemic

Prince Charles wrote a compelling essay, highlighting the plight of the young people who have been adversely affected through the global pandemic.

The Duke of Cornwall wrote an article for the Sunday Telegraph and claimed there were as many as a million young people in Britain who are drastically suffering through the repercussions of the coronavirus pandemic.

Writing that it is a "particularly difficult time to be young”, Charles added that the hurdles that are in the way of helping those in need were "unquestionably vast, but not insurmountable.”

He also spoke about The Prince’s Trust which he created following the youth unemployment in the 1970s.

"For anyone, this is a difficult time—but it is a particularly difficult time to be young. This year, we celebrate the fact that over the last nearly 45 years, we have helped a million young people to change their lives for the better. Over all these years since the trust was launched, there has never been an easy time,” wrote the Prince of Wales.

"However, there has never been a time as uniquely challenging as the present, when the pandemic has left perhaps another million young people needing urgent help to protect their futures. The task ahead is unquestionably vast, but it is not insurmountable,” he added.