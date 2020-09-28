Prince Harry and Meghan Markle agree to let cameras follow them for new reality show

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have agreed to film a reality series for Netflix in the hopes to reveal their true selves in front of the world.



According to a report by The Sun, the new show by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would show give a glimpse into their lives while also “shining a light on people and causes around the world.”

"They may have had all these lofty ideas about producing epics highlighting environmental causes and the poverty gap, but Netflix obviously want their pound of flesh,” the source spilled to the outlet.

The insider further revealed that the show will be unlike most of the reality programmes on television with the concept being more “tasteful” and not the usual “Katie Price and Peter Andre-style” format.

The report further revealed that the two will let themselves be filmed for three months.

Ingrid Seward, editor of Majesty Magazine, said that the entire concept "appears rather hypocritical" since the duke and duchess were persistent on keeping their privacy intact.

Mark Borkowski, PR expert, also claimed that this show will be rolling out “on their own terms” as reality shows are known to be hits on Netflix. He also added that this will be incredibly difficult for the British royal family to accept.