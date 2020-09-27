Ayesha Omar’s dance video goes viral

Pakistani actress and singer Ayesha Omar recently shared her dance video on Instagram and the video clip has taken the internet by storm.



The Mera Dard Bayzuban actress turned to the photo-video sharing app and shared a video clip with the lyrics of classic Indian song “Papa Kehte Hain Bada Naam Karega”.

She captioned the endearing post, “Best girls. Best song. Best memories.”



In the video, Ayesha Omar and her ‘best girls’ could be seen grooving on the song.

The video has gone viral on the internet and has won the hearts of the fans.