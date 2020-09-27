Former bassist for heavy metal band ‘Trivium’ Brent Young dies in sudden, mysterious passing

Former lead guitarist and bassist, Brent Young from Trivium has recently passed away at the age of 3. While the cause and circumstances behind his death are still a mystery, fans are shell shocked over the sudden demise and have taken to Twitter to showcase their outcry at the loss of talent.



For the unversed, while Brent already left the band after releasing the track Ember To Inferno, he has always been close to his fellow bandmate Matt Heafy.

In fact, it was Matt Heafy himself who announced the news on Twitter with a heartfelt tribute. He began his post by writing, "We have just been given word on the passing of one of the early members of Trivium, Brent Young.”

Recounting their time together Heafy went on to write, "Having had a couple wonderful years with Brent in the Florida local band scene, doing the Blue demo and ETI together, the very first European mini-tour and first USA tour together - I have nothing but amazing memories of a wonderful person. Our hearts and condolences go out to all of Brent’s family and friends."

As soon as the post went up, the drummer of Trivium, Travis Smith also offered his condolences for the loss. "I will forever remember September 25th at 6:48 pm. This is when I received the most saddening, heartbreaking phone call I've ever received. My brother and best friend for the past 27 years has past and is no longer with me.”

"Brent you will forever be missed and loved. I cherish every memory we have together. We shared so many great times and monumental moments in our lives together and I feel we still had so many more to go. You will forever be with me and so many others.”

Soon after Ember To Inferno released and Brent bid farewell to Trivium, he was replaced by Paolo Gregoletto. the drummer told Louder Sound, "I met Brent a few times in the past, so I didn’t know him too well. But I have played a lot of songs he recorded on Ember to Inferno live and he was a big part of the early years of the band. I want to send my deepest condolences to his friends and family."