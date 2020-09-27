Anil Kapoor pens down emotional birthday message for mother

Bollywood star Anil Kapoor has extended love and sweet birthday wishes to his mother Nirmal Kapoor.



The Malang actor turned to Instagram and shared a monochrome throwback photo of his mom and wrote, “Mothers always surprise us with their inner strength and selfless love they have for their children and as you become a parent yourself you realise so much more.”

“In this lockdown my mom has been tough as a rock and she was still not thinking about herself but concerned and worried about us... love you mum you are the the best mummy in the world.”

Anil Kapoor wrote with heart emoticons “Happy Birthday.”



He also shared a collage of throwback adorable pictures with mother with a lovely message.



