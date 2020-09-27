Mehwish Hayat is dressed to impress her crush in latest photo

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Mehwish Hayat can be seen slaying in her most recent Instagram photo, wherein she can be seen trying to impress her crush.
On Saturday, Hayat uploaded a stunning picture in which she can be seen looking dazzling as ever.
In the photo, she can be seen dressed in a white shirt, with a floral robe on top and a pair of denims.
The actress has a pair of sparkling shades on, her hair tied in a bun, and she can be looking sideways.
"When you see your Crush walk in," Hayat captioned the picture.