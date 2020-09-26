Deepika Padukone to record her statement in drug case today, arrives at NCB office

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone will record her statement with Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in alleged drug nexus case probe, according to Indian media.



The Padmaavat actress has reached NCB office in Mumbai, where she will be questioned by the officials of NCB.

Extra security has been deployed for Deepika outside the NCB office.

According to the reports, Deepika will be questioned about 2017 drug chats, besides alleged payments that she made for them.

Earlier, Deepika arrived in Mumbai with husband Ranveer Singh amid tight security on Thursday.

The actress booked a charter plane to arrive in the coastal city. She was also accompanied by manager Karishma Prakash and three members of her legal team.

Deepika has been summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) after her name emerged in the drugs nexus case.

The agency recovered Whatsapp chats earlier in which a person named 'D' asked for drugs from another person named 'K.'