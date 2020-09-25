Ranveer Singh wants to ‘secure a better future’ for the deaf community in India

Ranveer Singh issued two videos in sign language in a bid to promote Indian Sign Language (ISL)

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh is vowing to lend endless support to the deaf community in India and helping them get better opportunities for their future.

As the International Week of the Deaf began on September 21, the Gully Boy actor issued two videos in sign language in a bid to promote Indian Sign Language (ISL).

"I want to elevate the experience of music for the deaf community. This is my pledge. Our biggest dream today is to help secure a better future for the deaf community in India, and we can only ask for this through our art,” he said in the video.

“But to make this a reality, we need your support. I urge my fellow Indians to support this cause and fight for a brighter future for our deaf brothers and sisters," he went on to say.

The Band Bajaa Baraat actor also released two tracks through his music label IncInk, with the first one called Shwapon that was collaborated between SlowCheeta and Bengali folk artists Dipannita Acharya and the other, Mehfil-E-HipHop by Kaam Bhaari, Spitfire, SlowCheeta and Devil The Rhymer.

Ranveer said: "At IncInk, the engagement of music for all is a priority. I forward parts of myself that go beyond being a performer here. The experience of music has shaped me as a person.”

“Music has given me strength through struggles, and given me power to propel myself towards achievement,” he added.