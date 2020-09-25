Malaika Arora details her COVID-19 recovery process: ‘The virus brings you to your knees’

Bollywood star Malaika Arora after recently recovering from coronavirus, opened up about the harrowing journey.

During an interview with Mumbai Mirror, the actor revealed how she coped with the infectious disease.

"The first thing that went through my mind when I tested positive for coronavirus was that everybody in my house is safe and protected as there's always that fear that you may have been in contact with them,” she said.

“To ensure I don't infect anybody after getting tested, I isolated myself in my room. My situation wasn't as severe so I didn't need to be admitted to a facility and could treat myself at home,” she went on to say.

"The first few days were really bizarre and I was just in a shock. I wasn't able to fathom what had happened. No one prepares for this and it hits you like a thunderbolt. Initially, you feel so unwell and weak and under strong medicines, so time slips by quickly,” she added.

“There are days when I've slept for 18 hours at a stretch, only waking up to have my meals. All that the doctors were telling me was to rest, eat well and hydrate myself,” she continued.

Opening up about her diet, Malaika said: "The food used to be left outside my room and it was all disposable so it wasn't a worry. I've been a vegetarian and a vegan for long but the doctor suggested that since I needed to build strength, I had to alter my diet.”

“So I started having some dairy and chicken soup and broth (something I had practically every day) which was healing for the system."

"There were times when I felt so weak and drained, I couldn't even move, forget getting out of bed. Can you imagine someone like me who has led a healthy and active life, being in that state?” she said.

“In these 14 days, I realised that this virus can bring you to your knees and you can do little about it. This is why I believe that caregivers at home and in hospitals are angels and I wouldn't have made it through without them. It also helped that many from my building often prepared and sent food so that the burden was eased,” she added.