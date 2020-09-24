Arjun Rampal tested for coronavirus after two costars contract disease on set

Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal was tested for coronavirus on Thursday after his costars for the film Nail Polish contracted the infectious disease.

Shortly after announcing his arrival back on sets for the filming of Nail Polish, the Rock On actor had to be quarantined once again as his costars Manav Kaul and Anand Tiwari tested positive on Wednesday while on set.

"Bummer quarantined at home, as my co actors #ManavKaul and #AnandTiwari tested Covid positive yesterday on set,” he announced.

“Production stopped shoot immediately as is the right thing to do. We all are being retested. Hopeful to resume soon. Testing times but we all have to be brave. Wish them a speedy recovery as I await my results as have been in close contact with them. #nailpolish #willbounceback #fighters #fingerscrossed #zee5,” he added.







