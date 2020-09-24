Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor under NCB radar after official summons issued

Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor have officially been summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), following the summon of Deepika Padukone.

The agency is recently cracking down on Bollywood's drug mafia and has ordered actresses Deepika, Sara, Shraddha and Raku Preet to appear in the drug nexus case.

While Deepika is all set to appear on Friday, September 25, Sara and Shraddha will appear the following day i.e. Saturday, September 26.

Sara, Shraddha and Rakul were summoned by the NBC after Rhea Chakraborty reportedly mentioned them during an interrogation.

Meanwhile, Deepika's name emerged in Whatsapp chats with talent manager Jaya Saha.

The actress, mentioned as 'D' reportedly asked for drugs from 'K'.

Interestingly, Deepika's manager name also starts with K, i.e. Karishma Prakash.