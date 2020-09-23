Katrina Kaif's stunning throwback pics shows her love for the sun and beach

Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif has never missed an opportunity to enjoy beach day as she is often seen spreading colours of her beauty around weaves while socking up the sun.



The 'Tiger Zinda Hai' star's love for the sun and beach never seems to end as most of her pictures on her Instagram channel consists of the actress posing in some far off deserted beach.



The Zero actres looks stunning in her throwbacks pictures, posing in steamy outfits from a bikini to swimsuit.











