Thu Sep 24, 2020
Web Desk
September 23, 2020

Katrina Kaif's stunning throwback pics show her love for the sun and beach

Wed, Sep 23, 2020

Bollywood diva  Katrina Kaif  has never missed an opportunity to enjoy beach day as she is often seen spreading colours of her beauty around weaves while socking up the sun.

 The 'Tiger Zinda Hai' star's love for  the sun and beach never seems to end as most of her pictures  on her Instagram channel consists of the actress posing in some far off deserted beach.

The Zero actres looks stunning in her throwback pictures, posing in steamy outfits from a bikini to swimsuit.




