Tom Cruise gears up to 'fly into space' to film Nasa-backed project

Tom Cruise is is getting ready for lift-off alongside Edge of Tomorrow’s director Doug Liman to shoot Nasa-backed film.



Teaming up with Elon Musk, the 'Mission Impossible' actor will reportedly make the trip to the International Space Station next year in the Axiom Space Crew Dragon capsule .



If the project gets go ahead, it will be the first ever narrative feature to be filmed in space.

Liman is also thought to be writing the script, with Universal Pictures having committed $200 million towards production, according to Deadline.

The project was first announced by Nasa in May last year where administrator Jim Bridenstine tweeted: "Nasa is excited to work with TomCruise on a film aboard the Space_Station!"

As per reports, Christopher McQuarrie who is the writer/director on the Mission: Impossible films, will act as story advisor and producer, alongside Cruise, Liman and PJ van Sandwijk as producers.

Cruise’s next movi - the much-anticipated seventh instalment to the Mission Impossible franchise - is still filming after the project faced ongoing delays due to the coronavirus pandemic.



The actor will also be promoting the similarly delayed 'Top Gun: Maverick' , which is set for release in December after being pushed back from its initial summer release.