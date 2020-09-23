close
Wed Sep 23, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
September 23, 2020

Jannat Zubair shares steamy pool-pic as she reaches 20 million followers

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
Wed, Sep 23, 2020

Indian actress Jannat Zubair mesmerised her fans with a stunning pool-pic as she crossed the massive 20 million followers mark on Instagram. 

The 19-year-old actress, who also featured in various music albums,  posted a sizzling photo of herself in a pool and captioned it as, '20 Million Peace'. The actress also shared her happiness and love with her fans and followers in her Instagram story.

Jannat has outplayed some of the most popular Indian TV actresses of her times as she  reached a massive fan base on social media.

View this post on Instagram

20 Million Peace ️

A post shared by Jannat Zubair Rahmani (@jannatzubair29) on

The actress has won hearts with her acting skills and stunning looks. She effortlessly rocks any kinds of attires and is on the path of becoming a fashion inspiration for the young generation.

The emerging  star was last seen, on TV in the comedy series 'Khatra Khatra Khatra' and daily soap 'Aapke Aa Jaane Se'.

Jannat also graced  various music albums with her magical appearance, including  'Hey Girl', 'Aeroplane', 'Frooti Lagdi Hai' and 'Ishq Farzi' to name a few.

Latest News

More From TV&Showbiz