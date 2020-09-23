Alizeh Shah, Noaman Sami’s fans speculate about their split after they unfollow each other on Instagram

The fans of Alizeh Shah and Noaman Sami have started speculating about the breakup of the couple after they unfollowed each other on Instagram.



Pakistani young stars Alizeh Shah and Noaman Sami had been the talk of the town for their romance rumours since 2019 and had stressed on each other's importance in their lives a number of times.

Alizeh Shah and Noaman, who are currently collaborating in drama series Mere Dil Mera Dusham, unfollowed each other on the photo-video sharing platform on Tuesday evening, leaving fans speculating about their split.

Fans have been talking about their ‘breakup’, however, it has not yet been confirmed by the stars.

Earlier on Tuesday, Alizeh turned to Instagram and shared a sweet photo of her with the pet cat and wrote, “I am born again, Out of the lion's den, I don't have to pretend And it's too late. The story's over now, the end. love you jerry.”

Alizeh and Noaman’s fans see this post from Ehd-e-Wafa actress as a hint of their break-up.

