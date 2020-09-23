close
Wed Sep 23, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
September 23, 2020

Mahira Khan is a sight for sore eyes as she dons Celia Kritharioti in her latest look

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
Wed, Sep 23, 2020
Mahira Khan donned an ethereal strapless gown with ruffles by Greek fashion designer Celia Kritharioti 

Mahira Khan has set the internet ablaze once again with her head-turning photos welcoming the fall season.

Radiating regal vibes, the 34-year-old Humsafar star left jaws dropped with her latest photos posted on Instagram where she looked nothing short of a vision.

The Raees star donned an ethereal strapless gown with ruffles by Greek fashion designer Celia Kritharioti that set the mood of the photo.

Babar Zaheer did the actor’s soft and dewy makeup with hair set in loose waves down her back.

Sharing the photos with her 6.6million followers, Mahira dropped a leaf emoji in the caption and was welcomed by a plethora of star-struck fans in her comments section. 

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Mahira Khan (@mahirahkhan) on

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Mahira Khan (@mahirahkhan) on



Latest News

More From TV&Showbiz