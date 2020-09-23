Arjun Kapoor to donate plasma after full recovery from COVID-19

Arjun Kapoor will be donating his plasma on the 45th day since he tested positive for coronavirus

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor had become one of the handful of celebrities in India to contract the coronavirus.

And as the actor recovers from the infectious disease, he has decided to donate plasma to help others who are in need, as revealed by a medical professional.

The source told ANI: “Yes, this is true. Arjun will be donating his plasma on the 45th day since he tested positive.”

“Arjun will have to go to a city hospital to donate his plasma. We want more and more Indians who have battled and won over coronavirus to also do the same. We need to beat this virus and the support of all Indians is key to us winning,” added the insider.

Earlier this month, Arjun had announced his diagnosis and said: “I’m feeling ok and I’m asymptomatic. I have isolated myself at home under the advice of doctors and authorities and will be under home quarantine.”

“I thank you all in advance for your support and I will keep you all updated about my health in the days to come. These are extraordinary and unprecedented times and I have faith that all of humanity will overcome this virus,” he added.