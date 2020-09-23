‘Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt succeeded through their talents, not family names’

India's highly sought-after couple, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have both been tangled in a bit of controversy of late, like many other actors with a film family background.

Coming to the defense of the power couple, Indian filmmaker Vikram Bhatt said that it wasn’t their family’s names that led them to the top but only talent.

During an interview with Navbharat Times, Vikram said: “If the audience had not appreciated the performances of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, they would have never become stars. The audience is responsible for making them stars and not their fathers.”

“There were several actors, directors who got an opportunity from their families but the audience didn’t like their work and rejected them. I believe that nepotism is a nonsense discussion that has been going on for quite a while now like many other nonsense discussions,” he added.

“If a father could have made his son a star, then Sunny Deol’s son Karan Deol’s first film Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas wouldn’t have been a flop. What did Sunny Deol do when the film did not do well?” he said further.