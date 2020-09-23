Dia Mirza ‘strongly’ denies consuming or procuring drugs

As Bollywood’s drugs scandal escalates, many prominent names are getting involved into the entire debacle.

After Deepika Padukone was allegedly named in the case, Dia Mirza too has found herself getting dragged into the fiasco.

However, refuting the claims, the actor turned to her social media and set the record straight about circulating claims regarding her consuming drugs.

Dia wrote: “I would like to strongly refute and categorically deny this news as being false, baseless and with mala fide intentions. Such frivolous reporting has a direct impact on my reputation being besmirched and is causing damage to my career which I have painstakingly built with years of hard work.”

“I have never procured or consumed any narcotic or contraband substances of any form in my life. I intend to pursue the full extent of legal remedies available to me as a law abiding citizen of India. Thanks to my supporters for standing by me,” she added.





Earlier, reports had been circulating about Dia being called for questioning in the drug abuse case by Narcotics Control Bureau.

