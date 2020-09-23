Salman Khan's legal team rubbishes claims he has shares in controversial talent agency KWAN

Salman Khan recently got embroiled in a scandal pertaining to his alleged ownership in controversial talent agency KWAN.

According to media reports, the actor's legal team has rubbished all such claims stating he has 'no direct or indirect' stake in the agency or its group entities.

KWAN came under the NCB scanner after talent manager Jaya Saha was called in for a probe after her name emerged in drug chats with Rhea Chakraborty.

Responding to the shocking claims, Salman's legal aide Anand Desai issued a statement and said, "Certain sections of the media are falsely reporting that our client Mr. Salman Khan, a leading Indian actor, has a majority stake in the talent management agency KWAN Talent Management Agency Private Limited.

" It is clarified that Mr. Salman Khan has no stake, directly or indirectly, in Kwan or any of its group entities. It is requested that media refrains from publishing false reports about our client," Desai added.

Moreover, the Bharat actor's legal counsel requested everyone to not speculate about his alleged involvement or ownership in KWAN.