'Tatler' sent palace residents fuming over controversial Kate Middleton profile

Famed British magazine Tatler was in the eye of storm after it published a highly controversial profile feature on Kate Middleton sending palace residents fuming.



The cover feature that labelled Kate as 'exhausted and trapped' saw Kensington Palace make a rare statement refuting the claims made in the article.

Now, according to the Telegraph, the publication has since removed "swathes of passages" from the online edition of the profile.

The axed portions also include remarks about the Duchess of Cambridge's weight and claims that Prince William was "incandescent" about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal exit.

Moreover, some very harsh and hard-hitting revelations from teh online edition of the feature have been removed.

This includes descriptions of Kate as "perilously thin," her mother Carole Middleton as a "terrible snob," and her sister Pippa Middleton as "too regal and try-hard.



A passage even said Kate had once put up a poster of William on her wall.

After the article got published, the Kensington Palace called it out stating that it contained "a swathe of inaccuracies & false misrepresentations."

The Cambridges' lawyers contacted the magazine although the latter said their legal claims had "no merit."

However, according to an anonymous source cited by the Mail on Sunday, "Tatler has a long-standing relationship with the Royal Family and wanted to end this amicably."