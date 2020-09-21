Deepika Padukone's manager summoned in connection with drug nexus: Report

Indian agency Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), which is currently probing the drugs angle in Bollywood in connection with Sushant Sing Rajput's death, has reportedly summoned Deepika Padukone's manager.

The actress is expected to issue an official statement after her name cropped up with this development in the investigation.



The drug control agency is constantly probing into the drug angle after Rhea Chakraborty's arrest. Now, the agency has decided to summon a few people in connection with the same.

NCB stepped in after the recovery of Rhea Chakraborty’s WhatsApp chats that pointed towards a possible drug conspiracy.

Within a few weeks, they arrested Rhea and her brother Showik for procuring drugs. Not only that, but Sushant’s house manager Samuel Miranda and staff Dipesh Sawant were also arrested in connection with the same. All of them are reportedly under judicial custody.